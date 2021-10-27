10 Pesos 1857 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1857 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)