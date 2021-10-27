Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1857 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1857 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1857 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1857
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1857 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Chile 10 Pesos 1857 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
