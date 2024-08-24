Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1856

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1856 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1856 So
10 Pesos 1856 So
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Pesos 1856 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1856 So
5 Pesos 1856 So
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Pesos 1856
Reverse 2 Pesos 1856
2 Pesos 1856
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search