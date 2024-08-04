Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1856 (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1856
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 32670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
