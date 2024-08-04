Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1856 So (Chile, Republic)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,753

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1856
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1856 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 178. Bidding took place October 1, 2007.

  • Heritage (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1856 So at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Chile 5 Pesos 1856 So at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

