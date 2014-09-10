Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1856 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1856 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1856 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 66,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1856
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1856 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1856 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1856 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1856 So at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1856 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1856 So at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1856 So at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

