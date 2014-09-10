Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1856 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 66,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1856
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1856 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
