Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1847

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ
8 Escudos 1847 So IJ
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Escudos 1847 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1847 So IJ
2 Escudos 1847 So IJ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1847 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1847 So IJ
1 Escudo 1847 So IJ
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 2
