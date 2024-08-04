Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1847 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1847
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1847 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 161. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
