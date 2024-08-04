Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1847 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1847
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1847 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 161. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.

Chile 2 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

