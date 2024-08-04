Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1847 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1847
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1847 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,141. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
