Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1847 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1847 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1847 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1847
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1847 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,141. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1847 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1847 So IJ at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

