8 Escudos 1847 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1847
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1847 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31593 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
