Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1847 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1847
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1847 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31593 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction GINZA - June 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date June 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1847 So IJ at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1847 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search