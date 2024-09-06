Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1846

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1846 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1846 So IJ
8 Escudos 1846 So IJ
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Escudos 1846 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1846 So IJ
2 Escudos 1846 So IJ
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1846 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1846 So IJ
1 Escudo 1846 So IJ
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search