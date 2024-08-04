Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1846 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1846
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1846 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25048 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
