Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1846 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1846
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1846 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- UBS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search