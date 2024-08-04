Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1846 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1846 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1846 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1846
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1846 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1846 So IJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2250 $
Price in auction currency 2250 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1846 So IJ at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

