Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1846 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1846 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1846 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1846
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1846 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Chile 2 Escudos 1846 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1846 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

