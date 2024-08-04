Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1846 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1846 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
