2 Escudos 1846 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1846 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (2)