Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1844

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ
8 Escudos 1844 So IJ
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ
2 Escudos 1844 So IJ
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ
1 Escudo 1844 So IJ
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 9
