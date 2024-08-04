Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1844
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2049 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Artemide Aste - October 15, 2011
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Aureo - April 24, 2007
Seller Aureo
Date April 24, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 24, 1999
Seller Heritage
Date September 24, 1999
Condition PF50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

