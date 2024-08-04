Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1844
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2049 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
