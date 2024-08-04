8 Escudos 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

