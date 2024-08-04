Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 28, 2022.
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
