Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1844
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 28, 2022.

Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Spink - August 21, 2012
Seller Spink
Date August 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1844 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

