2 Escudos 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 28, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF40 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5)