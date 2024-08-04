1 Escudo 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,475. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6)