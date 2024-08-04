Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1844
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,475. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2016
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1844 So IJ at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

