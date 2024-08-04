Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1844 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1844
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1844 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,475. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
