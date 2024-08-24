Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1842

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ
8 Escudos 1842 So IJ
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ
2 Escudos 1842 So IJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ
1 Escudo 1842 So IJ
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search