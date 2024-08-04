Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1842 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1842 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
