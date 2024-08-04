Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1842 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,076

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1842
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1842 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1842 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2007
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

