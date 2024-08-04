Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1842 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,986

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1842
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1842 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

