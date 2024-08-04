Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1842 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,986
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1842
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1842 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search