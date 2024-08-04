Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1842 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 27,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1842
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1842 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Aureo - September 20, 2006
Seller Aureo
Date September 20, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 8 Escudos 1842 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

