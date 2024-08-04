Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1842 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 27,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1842
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1842 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo
Date September 20, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
12
