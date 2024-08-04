Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1840

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ
8 Escudos 1840 So IJ
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 4 Escudos 1840 So IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1840 So IJ
4 Escudos 1840 So IJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ
2 Escudos 1840 So IJ
Average price 680 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1840 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1840 So IJ
1 Escudo 1840 So IJ
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 3
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
