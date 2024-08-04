Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1840 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,396

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1840
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1840 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70126 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Chile 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 675 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 253 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1840 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search