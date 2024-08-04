2 Escudos 1840 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1840 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70126 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)