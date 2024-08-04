Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1840 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,396
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1840
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1840 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70126 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 675. Bidding took place February 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
