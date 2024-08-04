Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1840 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,312
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1840
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1840 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
