8 Escudos 1840 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1840 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (1) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (7)