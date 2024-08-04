Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1840 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1840
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1840 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2080 $
Price in auction currency 290000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - November 14, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Auctiones - October 20, 2013
Seller Auctiones
Date October 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1840 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

