8 Escudos 1840 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1840
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1840 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2080 $
Price in auction currency 290000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date October 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
