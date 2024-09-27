Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1839

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ
8 Escudos 1839 So IJ
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 4 Escudos 1839 So IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1839 So IJ
4 Escudos 1839 So IJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ
2 Escudos 1839 So IJ
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ
1 Escudo 1839 So IJ
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 8
