2 Escudos 1839 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,064
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1839
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1839 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
