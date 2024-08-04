Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1839 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,064

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1839
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1839 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 29, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

