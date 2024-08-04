2 Escudos 1839 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1839 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)