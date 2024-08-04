Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1839 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1839 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23844 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search