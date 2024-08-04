Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1839 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,946

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1839
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1839 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23844 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 207 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2007
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Escudo 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
