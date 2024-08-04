Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1839 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 27,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1839
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1839 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stephen Album - September 15, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 24, 1999
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 24, 1999
Seller Heritage
Date September 24, 1999
Condition PF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Chile 8 Escudos 1839 So IJ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

