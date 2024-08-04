Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1839 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 27,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1839
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1839 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 24, 1999
Condition PF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
