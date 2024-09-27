Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1838

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1838 So IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1838 So IJ
8 Escudos 1838 So IJ
Average price 3800 $
Sales
1 47
Obverse 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ
2 Escudos 1838 So IJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ
1 Escudo 1838 So IJ
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 50
