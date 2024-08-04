Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1838 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 6,122
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1838
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1838 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
