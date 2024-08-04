Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1838 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,122

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1838
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1838 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Stephen Album - June 14, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - March 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1838 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

