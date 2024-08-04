2 Escudos 1838 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1838 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (5) VF (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Cayón (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (8)

Künker (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Rio de la Plata (3)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (4)