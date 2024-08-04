Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1838 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,449

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1838
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1838 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (4)
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Chile 2 Escudos 1838 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1838 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search