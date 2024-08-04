Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1838 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,449
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1838
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1838 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
