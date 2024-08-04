8 Escudos 1838 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1838 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

