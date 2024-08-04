Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1838 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 33,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1838
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1838 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (19)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (8)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search