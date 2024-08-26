Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1832

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1832 So I
Reverse 8 Escudos 1832 So I
8 Escudos 1832 So I
Average price 7200 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Escudos 1832 So I
Reverse 2 Escudos 1832 So I
2 Escudos 1832 So I
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1832 So I
Reverse 1 Escudo 1832 So I
1 Escudo 1832 So I
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search