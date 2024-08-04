Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1832 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 493
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1832
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search