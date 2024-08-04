Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1832 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1832 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1832 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1832
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1832 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21018 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction HIRSCH - February 18, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1832 So I at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

