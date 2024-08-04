Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1832 So I (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1832 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
