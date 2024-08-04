Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1832 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1832 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1832 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,338

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1832
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1832 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1832 So I at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
994 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1832 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 1 Escudo 1832 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

