Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1798

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 So DA
8 Escudos 1798 So DA
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 4 Escudos 1798 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1798 So DA
4 Escudos 1798 So DA
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1798 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1798 So DA
2 Escudos 1798 So DA
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1798 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1798 So DA
1 Escudo 1798 So DA
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 1
