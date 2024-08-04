2 Escudos 1798 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,500
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1798 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1374 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 1116 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
