Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1798 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1798 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1798 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,500

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1798 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1374 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Chile 2 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Chile 2 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 1116 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

