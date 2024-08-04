8 Escudos 1798 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1798 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35071 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

