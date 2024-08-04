Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1798 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1798 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35071 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1875 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Varesi - October 1, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

