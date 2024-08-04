Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1798 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1798 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35071 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1875 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
