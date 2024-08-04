Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1798 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1798 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1798 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,471

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1798 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29610 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1094 $
Price in auction currency 1140 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1798 So DA at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

