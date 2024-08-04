Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1798 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,471
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1798 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29610 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1094 $
Price in auction currency 1140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search