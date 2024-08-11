Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1783

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 So DA
8 Escudos 1783 So DA
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 4 Escudos 1783 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1783 So DA
4 Escudos 1783 So DA
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1783 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1783 So DA
2 Escudos 1783 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1783 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1783 So DA
1 Escudo 1783 So DA
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
