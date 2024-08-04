Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1783 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 6,7682 g
- Pure gold (0,1967 oz) 6,1185 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,292
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
