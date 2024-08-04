Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1783 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1783 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1783 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

