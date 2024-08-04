Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1783 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1783 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (5)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
