8 Escudos 1783 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1783 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

