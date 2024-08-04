Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1783 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1783 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1783 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,584

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1783 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1783 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1783 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search