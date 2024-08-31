Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1758

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 So J
8 Escudos 1758 So J
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 So J
8 Escudos 1758 So J
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 4 Escudos 1758 So J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1758 So J
4 Escudos 1758 So J
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1758 So J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1758 So J
2 Escudos 1758 So J
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 1
