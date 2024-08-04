Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1750-1758" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1750-1758" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1750-1758" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1758 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4860 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3152 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Chile in 1758 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search