8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1750-1758" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1758 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)