Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1750-1758" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1758 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4860 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3152 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search