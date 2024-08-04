Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1758 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1758 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1758 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,2052 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1758 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6134 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 21,500. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
