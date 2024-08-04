Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1758 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,2052 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1758 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6134 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 21,500. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search