Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1758-1759" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1758-1759" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1758-1759" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1758 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7686 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1758 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Chile in 1758 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search