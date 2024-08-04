Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1758 So J "Type 1758-1759" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1758 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7686 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
