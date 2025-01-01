Catalog
Canada
Period:
1901-1936
1901-1936
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Home
Catalog
Canadian coins price guide
Edward VII
Sovereign
Gold coins Sovereign of Edward VII - Canada
Sovereign 1908-1910
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Mintage
PROOF
Sales
Sales
1908
C
-
636
0
85
1909
C
16,273
-
0
147
1910
C
28,012
-
0
214
