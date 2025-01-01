flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

Gold coins Sovereign of Edward VII - Canada

type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1908-1910

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCMintage PROOFSalesSales
1908C-6360851909C16,273-01471910C28,012-0214
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of CanadaCoin catalog of Edward VIIAll Canadian coinsCanadian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions